Maureen E. Ulakovic died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, at the age of 77.
Born in Teaneck, N.J., daughter of the late Evelyn (Escher) and Darcy Cashin Clarie, Maureen was raised in Leonia, N.J. and was a 1960 graduate of Leonia High School. She graduated from Chestnut Hill College in 1964.
Maureen was a Levittown resident for many years prior to moving to Langhorne.
Until her retirement in 2003, Maureen was a Program Director with the New Jersey Department of Labor for 37 years.
She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, playing bingo with her Heather Gate Community friends and trips to Ocean City, Md. and the beach.
Maureen was the loving mother of Karen E. Drass (David) and the late Mark N. Ulakovic, and the devoted grandmother of Nicholas and Morgan Drass. She was the dear sister of Kathryn Massa (Dante), Carol Murphy (George) and the late Imelda Clarie, and will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews and her best friend, Patricia Warren.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Maureen's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1617 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittownwww.doughertyfuneralhome.com