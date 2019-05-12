|
|
Maureen M. (McGee) Borusky of Fairless Hills, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the age of 72.
Born in Philadelphia to the late Raymond J. Sr. and Mary Helen (Duffy) McGee, Maureen was a 1964 graduate of Bishop Egan High School. She later graduated from Misericordia Nursing School in 1967 and began her career as a registered nurse.
Maureen is survived by her loving children, Renee Van Dyke of Yardley, Pa. and Ryan R. Borusky (Melissa) of Chester Springs, Pa., and her former husband and dear friend, Raymond G. Borusky. She is also survived by her siblings, Dr. Raymond McGee (Ingrid) and Loretta Perry (Louis), along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.
Family and friends are invited to Maureen's Life Celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Swartz Givnish Life Celebration Home, 323 E. Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Newtown.
To share your fondest memories of Maureen, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,
Newtown
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019