Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
All Saints Cemetery
Rt. 413
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Borusky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen M. Borusky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maureen M. Borusky Obituary
Maureen M. (McGee) Borusky of Fairless Hills, Pa. passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the age of 72.

Born in Philadelphia to the late Raymond J. Sr. and Mary Helen (Duffy) McGee, Maureen was a 1964 graduate of Bishop Egan High School. She later graduated from Misericordia Nursing School in 1967 and began her career as a registered nurse.

Maureen is survived by her loving children, Renee Van Dyke of Yardley, Pa. and Ryan R. Borusky (Melissa) of Chester Springs, Pa., and her former husband and dear friend, Raymond G. Borusky. She is also survived by her siblings, Dr. Raymond McGee (Ingrid) and Loretta Perry (Louis), along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.

Family and friends are invited to Maureen's Life Celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Swartz Givnish Life Celebration Home, 323 E. Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Newtown.

To share your fondest memories of Maureen, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now