Maureen Masterson died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, Pa.



Born in Lambertville, N.J. in 1947, she was raised in Levittown, Pa. Maureen returned to Levittown after working for more than a decade for Pharmex in Florida. She previously worked for many years for Educational Testing Service in New Jersey.



Maureen will be sadly missed by her beloved husband, Robert Nix, her sisters, Susanna Show (Jeffrey) of Cape May, N.J. and Sheila Masterson of Yardley, Pa., along with her nieces, Rhea Appleman (Chris) of Glen Mills, Pa. and Emma Johnson (Mike) of Oahu, Hawaii.



Throughout her life Maureen was a passionate animal lover and tenderly cared for those she rescued. Spirituality was the focus of her life after being introduced to the twelve steps by Al-Anon many years ago. She shared the wisdom acquired on this path with an open heart and sympathetic ear to her family, friends, and neighbors at a moment's notice. Her kind heart will be sadly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.



There will be no public memorial service at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Financial contributions in Maureen's name may be made to the Bucks County SPCA or Gift of Life Donor Program.



