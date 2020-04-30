|
|
Maureen T. Murphy entered eternal life peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, from complications due to cancer.
She was born to the late James M. Murphy Jr. and Helen M. (Ratican) Murphy on June 8, 1961 in Levittown, Pa. She graduated from Queen of the Universe School and also was a 1979 graduate of the former Bishop Conwell High School. Maureen continued her friendship with many of her classmates throughout the years
Maureen was a lifelong resident of Levittown and worked at Tailor Made Maintenance LLC for over 20 years before becoming owner operator in 2014.
In addition to her father, who affectionately called her Tom, she was preceded in death by her brother, James M . Murphy III, and companion, Daniel P. Sutter.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Helen; brothers and sisters, Kathryne Murphy, wife of James M. Murphy III, Michael and Susan Murphy Sr., Joseph and Terry Murphy, Patricia and Roy Deese, and Kathleen and Larry Spinosa; along with 19 nieces and nephews, 21 grandnieces and nephews, cousins, and many special friends all who are near and dear to her heart.
Maureen was a dedicated member of Queen of the Universe Parish. She was a Eucharistic Minister, and served on many of the church's committees, where she developed her strong bond with fellow committee members and everlasting faith in Jesus, Our Lord and Savior.
Maureen was an avid Philly sports fan and an Eagles season ticket holder for decades. She also was a Mary Kay consultant, loved gardening, the beach and spending time with family and friends.
We will be eternally grateful to Maureen as she was the primary caregiver to our parents for decades.
Thank you to the wonderful team at Penn Medicine who cared for her at Pennsylvania Hospital and the Abramsom Cancer Center in Philadelphia. Thanks to the many friends who visited, sent cards or flowers. It was a great comfort to her to know so many cared.
FLY MAUREEN FLY!
Service and interment will be private, however, the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2 will be live streamed on the Queen of the Universe web site, www.quparish.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 30, 2020