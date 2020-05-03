|
Maurice Jerome Coles of Trevose passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Holy Redeemer Hospital. He was 75.
Born in Abington, Maurice was a lifelong resident of Trevose. He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and was an active member in his community serving on the Bensalem School Board. He also was an Election Committee Member and a member of the Bucks County Head Start Program.
Maurice was an active and faithful member of the Linconia Tabernacle Christian Center, serving as a Deacon for over 30 years.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 46 years, Viola (Webb), and is also survived by two loving daughters, Tonyia and Monique Coles; his siblings, Caroline Tildon (the late William), Margaret Ellis (Nicholas), Anna Gainey (Randy) and Michael Biggers (Anita); and four grandchildren, Joseph Jones, Gabrielle Baez, Dimetrius Coles and Tyler-Vincent Coles.
Maurice was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Edward Colbert.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, services and interment will be held privately.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020