James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Maximilian P. Lawrence

Maximilian P. Lawrence Obituary
Maximilian P. "Max" Lawrence died peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 88.

Born in Parkland, Pa., to Philip and Isabella Lawrence, Max had lived most of his life in Langhorne. He was a 1950 graduate of Neshaminy High School. He retired after 35 years of service as an operating engineer for Local 542 .

Max was preceded in death by his wives, Dorothy R. Lawrence and Gwen B. Lawrence; his son, Max; and his siblings, Phil, Raymond, Ed, Leo, and Joe Lawrence, Isabell Bond, and Anna Mae Good. He is survived by his daughters, Shirley Elder, Dorothy Kritzberger, and Vicky Barish (Jason); his grandchildren, Troy, Matthew, April, Grace, Max, Bill, Dan, Tina, and Andrew; and eight great grandchildren.

His service and interment will be private.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020
