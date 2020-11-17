1/1
Maxine E. (Kellar) Hricko
Croydon - Maxine E. (Kellar) Hricko of Croydon passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was 74 years old.
Born in Charleston, WV, Maxine was a resident of Croydon for the last 35 years. Maxine enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and spending time with her family, who she adored.
She will be sadly missed by her 3 loving children: Deborah S. Daley (Michael Cheffer), Robert J. Hricko, Jr. and Michael P. Kellar. She is also survived by her brother, Rodger Kellar and 2 Grandchildren, Kylie Cheffer and Jordan Mostofizadeh-Hricko.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Hricko.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing, Friday from 10 to 11 AM at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 AM. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
