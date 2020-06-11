Melissa L. Hunt, nee Johns, 43, of Rochester, Pa., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, May 24.
She was the wife of Jeffrey and the loving mother of Jonathan and Brandan.
Born in Meadowbrook, Pa., she grew up in Levittown and Fairless Hills. She was a 1995 graduate of Pennsbury High School and Edinboro University in 2001.
Melissa was the beloved daughter of Nancy L. Johns and the late Henry F. Johns, Sr.
Survivors include a brother, Henry F, Jr. (Samantha Lukoff), sisters Sara Conrey (Brian), and Katie (Steffen Pudliner), uncles Billy (RoseAnne), Terry (Theresa), aunts Toni, Randy Godin (Michael), Shari, and Susan Farrell (John), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, June 12 at Queen of the Universe Church beginning at 10 a.m., followed by her funeral mass at 11.
She will be interred, privately, at Ressurection Cemetary, Bensalem.
Memorial donations are requested to: autismspeaks.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 11, 2020.