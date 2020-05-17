|
|
It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Melva Rosalyn (Devens) Klebanoff, 95, of Langhorne. She passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from COVID-19, at The Brunswick of Attleboro.
Her fierce independence, kind spirit, compassion for others, and the love she had for her family will be deeply missed.
Melva was born to Lawrence and Ann Devens, in Philadelphia. She graduated from William Penn High School, Temple University's Tyler School of Art, and served in the U.S. Navy WAVES during World War II. In 1949, she married David, and lived in Levittown, for more than 40 years.
Melva continued her passion with art as an art teacher in the Bensalem School District for more than 25 years. As a talented painter she spent many summers painting vistas at workshops along the East Coast and abroad. She enjoyed visiting museums and attending classical music concerts while sketching the musicians.
She had a brilliant mind and a lifelong love of learning. Melva had a sharp wit, was a voracious reader, enjoyed playing word games, and was an exceptional Scrabble wiz. Melva was always ready for a lively political debate, especially, related to the state of Israel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David Klebanoff. She is survived by three daughters, Freda Willis of Upper Darby, Abbe Klebanoff (Steve) of Philadelphia, and Daphne Klebanoff (Phil) of Lawrenceville, N.J.; four grandchildren, Anthony, Habeeba, Steven, and Stephanie; great grandchildren, Emily, Ashley, Nate, Anthony Jr., and Dylan; and loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in her memory may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.
