Melvin "Mel" and Josephine "Jay" White of Langhorne, who died Feb. 5 and May 4, 2020, are scheduled to have their services and interment at precisely 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Highland Road, Newtown, Pa. with military honors.
Mel married his high school sweetheart, Josephine R. Wilson, in 1951. They had six children between 1953 and 1963. During those ten years Mel was promoted by U.S. Steel, which meant moving a family of eight six times through three states: Pennsylvania, Indiana and California. Mel was a member of the church council wherever the family moved. He also gladly volunteered with wife Jay at Food Cupboards in the Bucks County area and for Meals on Wheels.
On their final move from California to Philadelphia Mel was hired at U.S. Steel's Fairless Hills plant, a suburb of Philadelphia. Mel and "Jay" settled in Langhorne, Pa. with four of the six kids. After his retirement, Mel consulted for the United Engineering Core and traveled to Hungary, Turkey and Mexico. He also was a very active volunteer consultant for SCORE in the Bucks County area as well as the Boy Scouts of America.
Despite Jay's never-ending job of mothering six kids, Jay always found ways to give of her time and talents outside of the home. She volunteered at battered women's shelters, community food banks, Meals on Wheels and tutored immigrants who were struggling to learn English. She set an example for her kids to give back to those in need, whether it be in an orphanage, welcoming foster kids into the family home or visiting elderly residents in nursing homes. In every location the family settled, Jay and Mel found a church for the family to attend. Both parents taught Sunday School and Jay also taught Vacation Bible School. Jay was a voracious reader and instilled that love in her kids from an early age. She also loved classical music, literature, history and crossword puzzles – especially the New York Times puzzle.
Mel and Jay are survived by their six children, Charlynn Jilka (Stephen), Melvin C. White (Mary), Nancy Hibbs (Jim), Elizabeth Douglas (Todd), Thomas White (Stephanie) and Rebecca Jo Kaufman, and their 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation at alz.org
or by calling 800-272-3900 in memory of Josephine and Melvin White.
