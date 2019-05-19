Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Viers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin D. Viers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melvin D. Viers Obituary
Melvin D. Viers, a resident of Huntingdon Valley, passed away May 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 76.

Mel was born in Hudson, Mich., and grew up and remained an avid University of Michigan Wolverines football fan. He was employed by Advertising Specialty Institute and retired after 40 years of service.

While working, he enjoyed many hobbies and spending time outdoors. After retirement he spent many hours "fresh water" fishing and enjoying nature and wildlife.

Mel was the beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Schramm) Viers. He is survived by his loving children, Michelle Shultz (Edward) and Brett D. Viers (Janice), and his stepson, Jeff Kraus (Alice). Mel was the devoted grandfather of Jamie, Brian, Sean and Tyler, and great-grandfather of Haiden, Peyton and Shayne. He is also survived by his dear sister, Sandra Kocher.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until his memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Melvin's name to Eastern PA Animal Alliance, P.O. Box 123, Sciota, PA 18354, would be appreciated by his family.

To express condolences, please visit the web site listed below

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, Richboro

www.campbellfh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now