Melvin D. Viers, a resident of Huntingdon Valley, passed away May 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 76.
Mel was born in Hudson, Mich., and grew up and remained an avid University of Michigan Wolverines football fan. He was employed by Advertising Specialty Institute and retired after 40 years of service.
While working, he enjoyed many hobbies and spending time outdoors. After retirement he spent many hours "fresh water" fishing and enjoying nature and wildlife.
Mel was the beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Schramm) Viers. He is survived by his loving children, Michelle Shultz (Edward) and Brett D. Viers (Janice), and his stepson, Jeff Kraus (Alice). Mel was the devoted grandfather of Jamie, Brian, Sean and Tyler, and great-grandfather of Haiden, Peyton and Shayne. He is also survived by his dear sister, Sandra Kocher.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until his memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Melvin's name to Eastern PA Animal Alliance, P.O. Box 123, Sciota, PA 18354, would be appreciated by his family.
To express condolences, please visit the web site listed below
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019