Melvin "Mel" White passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. He was 92.
Mel, the youngest of three children of Charles and Edna White, was born in 1927 in McKees Rocks, Pa. His older brother, Charles, and his sister, Dorothy, preceded Mel in death.
Mel grew up in Stowe Township (a suburb of Pittsburgh) and was well known in the community from an early age when he began working in the family grocery store and delivering orders. Mel graduated from Stowe Rocks High School and was accepted at Carnegie Tech University on a basketball scholarship to study electrical engineering. Half way through his freshman year he volunteered for the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea as part of the U.S. occupational forces. After discharging from the Army, Mel finished his engineering degree at Carnegie Tech and was hired by U.S. Steel Corporation, where he worked at five different plants in managerial positions for 35 years until his retirement in 1985.
Mel married his high school sweetheart, Josephine R. Wilson, in 1951. They had six children between 1953 and 1963. During those ten years, Mel was promoted by U.S. Steel, which meant moving a family of eight, six times through three states: Pennsylvania, Indiana and California.
Mel earned his Master's degree in Business from St. Mary's College in Moraga, Calif. while working at U.S. Steel's Pittsburg, Calif. plant.
On their final move from California to Philadelphia, Mel was hired at U.S. Steel's Fairless Hills plant, a suburb of Philadelphia. Mel and "Jay" settled in Langhorne, Pa. with four of the six kids. After his retirement, Mel consulted for the United Engineering Core and traveled to Hungary, Turkey and Mexico. He also was a very active volunteer consultant for SCORE in the Bucks County area as well as the Boy Scouts of America.
He was a member of the church council wherever the family moved. He also gladly volunteered with Jay at Food Cupboards in the Bucks County area and for Meals on Wheels.
Mel was beloved by so many friends and family during his short 92 years. He was an ever-present smiling face in each community he lived in. His family came first, but Mel had plenty of energy and time left over to help others. He led by example and stressed that importance with his kids.
He loved any kind of sports – he was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He imparted that love of sports to his kids and spent many hours on the baseball field coaching his two sons or running around on a basketball court for a pick-up game with neighbors, his kids and their friends. In his later years he was a fitness addict, working out at the gym and jogging around his neighborhood until well into his 80s.
Mel is survived by his loving wife and lifelong companion of 75 years, Jay, and their six children, Charlynn Jilka (Stephen), Melvin C. White (Mary), Nancy Hibbs (Jim), Elizabeth Douglas (Todd), Thomas White (Stephanie) and Rebecca Jo Kaufman, his 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at God's Love Lutheran Church, 791 Newtown-Yardley Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, with light refreshments to follow the service.
Swartz Givnish of Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 3, 2020