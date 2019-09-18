|
Melvin Scharf passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
He was the husband of the late Roberta (Ross); father of Debbie Stumacher (Morris), Carolyn Matthews (Michael) and Andrew Scharf (Michele); grandfather of David, Lauren, Zachary, Adam, Jared, Remi and Justin; and great-grandfather of Olivia, Miles and Brooks.
Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. precisely on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Shalom Memorial Park, 101 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. Shiva will be held at the Stumacher residence Thursday and Saturday evenings.
Contributions in his name may be made to Ohev Shalom of Bucks County, Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, 944 Second Street Pike, Richboro PA 18954.
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Suburban North,
Southampton
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 18, 2019