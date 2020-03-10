|
|
Melvin "Mel" White, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020. He was 92.
Mel, the youngest of three children of Charles and Edna White, was born in 1927 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His older brother Charles and his sister Dorothy predeceased him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at God's Love Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. Light refreshments to follow the service. God's Love Lutheran Church is located at 791 Newtown Yardley Road, Newtown, PA 18940. Phone: 215-968-4335.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation at or by calling 800-272-3900.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home
Newtown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 10, 2020