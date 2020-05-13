|
|
Melvyn Freeman of Stockton, N.J. died peacefully at home on Sunday May 10. He was 84.
Mel graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1958 with a business degree. He was a lieutenant in the Navy's Seventh Fleet serving as the supply officer on a destroyer, the USS Kidd.
He graduated in 1963 from the University of Pennsylvania with a law degree and joined a top NYC firm, Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Later, he opened his own firm where he practiced law with a number of prominent clients, including Muhammed Ali.
An avid runner, tennis player and platform tennis player, and a one time scratch golfer, he married his childhood sweetheart, Marcia Strauss, in 1958 and lived madly in love with her until her death in 1994.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott and Michael, his daughter in law Daphne and his two granddaughters Morgan and Ryan.
Private cremation at the Chapel of Ewing Crematory, Ewing Township, N.J., took place under the care and direction of Wright & Ford Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 38 State Highway 31, Flemington, NJ.
Please visit Mel's permanent memorial site at www.wrightfamily.com to light a memorial candle, leave messages of condolence, share words of comfort and recollection, and post photographs of his life.
Ford Funeral Home
Flemington, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 13, 2020