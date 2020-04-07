|
|
Mervyn B. Rambo passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. He was 92.
Mervyn was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Helen (Robinson) and Maurice Rambo.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Doreen (Scott); his children, Michael (Florence), Martin, and Maryanne (Robert); grandchildren, Michael Jr., Matthew (Melanie), Mark, Megan, Kelly, Martin Jr., Jennifer Strong (Ryan), Kathryn, and Stephen; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lucie, Sylvie, Chelsea, Branden, Jessica, Kayla, Clarence, Joseph, Emily, and Samantha; and siblings, Margaret Connell (Edward) and Martin Rambo (Mercedes). He is also survived by his step-children, step grandchildren, and step-great- grandchildren.
Mervyn was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Sandra; great granddaughter, Breanna; and siblings, Marian Yeager, Maurice Rambo and Mildred Lenoir.
Mervyn served in his beloved Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. He worked for many years as a mechanical engineer in the fire protection industry, and he was a member of the Masons.
Services for Mervyn are being held privately at the request of his family. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Mervyn's family has requested donations in his name to a .
Condolences may be sent to the Rambo family at the funeral home's web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 7, 2020