1/
Michael A. Nesteruk Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. Nesteruk Jr. of Levittown, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 68.

A 20-year resident of Levittown and formerly of Newtown, Mike was the owner of Nesteruk Lawn and Landscape. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and was best known as "The Lawn Man."

He will be missed by his loving partner of 24 years, Rainelle Mazzarelli, and was the devoted father of Lori, Jeff and Matt, brother of Chris, Marsha, Anne, Bob and Vinny, and grandfather of Jeffrey, Regan, Sam, Travis and Sophie.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved