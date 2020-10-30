Michael A. Nesteruk Jr. of Levittown, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 68.A 20-year resident of Levittown and formerly of Newtown, Mike was the owner of Nesteruk Lawn and Landscape. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and was best known as "The Lawn Man."He will be missed by his loving partner of 24 years, Rainelle Mazzarelli, and was the devoted father of Lori, Jeff and Matt, brother of Chris, Marsha, Anne, Bob and Vinny, and grandfather of Jeffrey, Regan, Sam, Travis and Sophie.Family and friends are invited to gather from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.Galzerano Funeral Home,Bristol ~ Levittown