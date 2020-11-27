1/1
Michael A. Ranniello Sr.
1930 - 2020
Michael A. Ranniello Sr.
Michael A. Ranniello Sr., of Morrisville, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the age of 90.
Born in Philadelphia, to the late Salvatore and Rosina (Fasano) Ranniello. Mike was a proud Army Veteran, he retired after 41 years as a Machinist for the Budd Company and as an officer of the UAW. Mike devoted his life to his Wife and Family. He enjoyed Hunting, Fishing and Summers on LBI.
Michael is survived by his Loving Wife of 70 years Marie (Myers) Ranniello. He was the Loving Father of Lynne (Anthony) Rostock, Salvatore Sr. (Frances), Michael Jr. (Lori), Andrea (William) Richards and Mark. He is the Grandfather to Salvatore, Anthony, Nicole, Alexandrea, Holly, Wil, Tre, Bryse, and Kolby and his 7 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by several Nieces and Nephews and extended family members.
Michael was preceded in death by his siblings, Anthony, Margherita, James and Bruno.
Family and Friends are invited to Mike's Life Celebration on Thursday, December 3, from 6 PM – 8 PM, at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055, then again on Friday, December 4, at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills PA, 19030, from 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM, followed by his Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at The Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike's honor may be made to St. Francis Cabrini Church or to the Padre Pio Shrine at https://www.stpadrepioshrinenj.org/donate.
To share your fondest memory of Mike, please visit www.lifecelebration.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home
DEC
4
Service
08:30 - 09:30 AM
St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
