Michael A. Renshaw Sr. of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at the age of 71.
Mike was born in Philadelphia to the late Arthur and Gertrude Renshaw. He grew up in Northeast Philadelphia, where he caddied as a teenager at the Philmont Country Club. After graduating from Father Judge High School, Mike proudly served our country with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, where he began his distinguished journalism career as a combat correspondent for Stars and Stripes. He then embarked on a 20-year career at the Bucks County Courier Times, where he rose to the position of Editor-in-Chief. Mike also launched Newschannel, one of the first local cable news networks. Prior to his retirement, he worked at KYW-TV as Senior Assignment Editor.
Mike was a former member and president of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Sigma Delta Chi, The Society of Professional Journalists. Among his many accomplishments were winning an Emmy Award while at Newschannel, starring in an award-winning film, Arnold's Wrecking Company, and co-writing a song with Peter Yarrow, titled Fair Ireland which was performed by recording artists Peter, Paul and Mary.
In his personal life, Mike was an avid traveler who visited countries all over the world, but most enjoyed vacationing with family and friends on the Caribbean island of Nevis. Mike loved animals, gardening, fishing, and enjoyed notoriety as a magician, earning the moniker Magic Mike. Above all was his devotion to and love for his family.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Regina (Ruppel) Renshaw; his adoring children, Michael Jr. (Rachel) and Jennifer (Stephanie); his cherished grandson, Sean Michael; his sister, Anne Pelz (Albert); his brother, Bernard Renshaw (Ilene); as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to Mike's Life Celebration from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m., at Dunn Givnish Life Celebration Home, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike's honor may be made to , , or to the , support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019