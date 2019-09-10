|
Michael A. Wszolek of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by his daughters. He was 81.
Preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Helen Wszolek, his sister, Rita Garr, and his wife of 43 years, Winifred Wszolek.
He is survived by his children, Joann Wszolek (Carrie), Carol Nanni (Richard), and Kathleen Wszolek. Also four granddaughters, Lori and Patty Smith and Grace and Mackenzie Wilhelm.
Michael was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital for 12 years.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Crossroads Hospice.
Please join us for a casual gathering of family and friends to share a story, toast or memory of Mike from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Bensalem Township Country Club, 2000 Brown Ave., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 10, 2019