Michael B. Klesh of Hilton Head, S.C., formerly a longtime resident of Bucks County, died unexpectedly along with Sophie at their home in Hilton Head, S.C. Michael was 39 and Sophie was 33.
Born in Bristol, Pa., Michael was the loving son of Michael and Colleen (Cerula) Klesh.
A graduate of Council Rock High School North, Michael started MK Precision, a successful medical parts manufacturing company with his father and brother in 2005 in Newtown. Michael later moved to Hilton Head and went on to own and operate GRT Multi Axis Solutions. Michael and Sophie were active members of the Hilton Head Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his sister, Amy Procaccino (Daniel) of Holland, Pa., and his brother, Brian Klesh (Caitlyn) of Warminster. He also leaves behind four nieces and nephews, Nicholas and Samantha Procaccino and Natalie and Emma Klesh.
Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Klesh, and his grandparents, Frank and Helen Klesh and George and Nancy Cerula.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until his memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to the of Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 5, 2020