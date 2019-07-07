Home

Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Michael Brzyski Sr. Obituary
Michael Brzyski Sr. of Levittown, Pa., passed away June 23, 2019. He was 69.

He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Lohr) Brzyski and adoring father of Michael Brzyski.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet Michael's family from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, Pa., where Michael's memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Delaware Valley Cremation Center,

Philadelphia

Delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 7, 2019
