Michael Brzyski Sr. of Levittown, Pa., passed away June 23, 2019. He was 69.
He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Lohr) Brzyski and adoring father of Michael Brzyski.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Michael's family from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, Pa., where Michael's memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Delaware Valley Cremation Center,
Philadelphia
Delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 7, 2019