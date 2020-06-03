Michael C. Adamczyk
Michael Christian Adamczyk of Holland passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was 33.

He was the loving son of William H. Lawler and Kathleen Adamczyk, and the dear nephew of Paula and Jim Mount, Nancy Adamczyk, Linda and William Glatt, and Donna and George Wadmann. He is also survived by his cousins, Amanda, Andrew, Patrick, Rondalyn and Karlie.

Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He also was very conscious of his health, practiced yoga and was a lover of fine films.

Friends are invited to Michael's Life Celebration from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Assumption BVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in Michael's name may be made to The Last Stop Sumerset, 1810 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia, PA 19134.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
