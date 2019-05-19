|
|
Michael C. Clemenson passed away May 12, 2019. He was 44.
Michael was born in Meadowbrook, Pa., to Dolores (Engle) and Joseph Clemenson.
He is survived by his parents, Dolores Trexler (Charles) and Joseph (Jeanette); his fiancée, Christina and daughter, Jasmine; sister, Kimberly Kerrigan (John); step-siblings, Victoria Milone (John), Larry Vogt (Jennifer), Melissa Vogt, William Boorse and Bradford Boorse (Lana); and nieces and nephews.
He was the "heart and soul" of JC Heating! From the time he was four years old, he would go to the HVAC supply houses with his dad. He couldn't see over the counter but his curiosity was peaked and he wanted to go everywhere his dad went. His dad had to sneak out of the house then to deliver oil as Michael would cry if his dad didn't take him on the truck.
With over 40 years in the business, he easily moved into his role as operations manager at JC Heating. He ate, slept and breathed JC Heating! He took calls 24 hours a day and was always available to his technicians. He started every day at the office singing his own special version of "The Good Morning Song".
Michael's constant quest for knowledge can be attributed to his success. He was always reading anything he could get his hands on to learn everything about the business. Michael attended every meeting, dinner, luncheon, show and joined every group to learn everything he could to someday take over his dad's business.
At 6'3" tall, he was larger than life! He was known for his smile, hearty laugh and great bear hugs as his sister Kim affectionately remembered. Michael's good friends called him "Clem" and his best friend Ram called him "Charlie" as he reminded him of Charlie Brown. He loved food especially chicken parmigiana, chicken curry and anything spicy. Michael was best known for his insatiable sweet tooth and could always be found with candy at his desk.
His life was completed by his fiancée, Christina, whom he shared the best 13 years of his life. She took great care of him and together they raised their beautiful daughter, Jasmine. They just bought a home together and Michael took great pride in that. He loved doing yard work and ended every day with a "Jack" and coke on his favorite recliner.
Michael's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Avenue, Southampton, Pa. Services will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at the web site listed below.
McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019