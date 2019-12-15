Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Michael Horn
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. Horn Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael C. Horn Sr. Obituary
Michael C. Horn Sr. passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 60.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Cecelia (Zwirbliz) and Harry J. Horn, Michael has been a life time resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 1977 graduate of Neshaminy High School.

He was employed as a manager with Gemini Plastics in Fallsington. Michael will be remembered as a loving family man.

He remained the devoted husband of the late Deborah A. (Berry) and is survived by his loving children, Dee Zeller, Colleen, Kristen, Michael C. Jr. (Jamie) and Joshua Horn; and is the proud grandfather of ten.

Michael will also be sadly missed by his sisters, Ann Iscornet (Thomas) and Linda Farley; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harry J. Jr. and John Horn.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -