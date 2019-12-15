|
|
Michael C. Horn Sr. passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 60.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Cecelia (Zwirbliz) and Harry J. Horn, Michael has been a life time resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 1977 graduate of Neshaminy High School.
He was employed as a manager with Gemini Plastics in Fallsington. Michael will be remembered as a loving family man.
He remained the devoted husband of the late Deborah A. (Berry) and is survived by his loving children, Dee Zeller, Colleen, Kristen, Michael C. Jr. (Jamie) and Joshua Horn; and is the proud grandfather of ten.
Michael will also be sadly missed by his sisters, Ann Iscornet (Thomas) and Linda Farley; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harry J. Jr. and John Horn.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 15, 2019