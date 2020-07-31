Michael C. Billig tragically passed away in an automobile accident on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was 36.
Michael was born in Bristol. He grew up in Fairless Hills and graduated from Pennsbury High School in 2003. Most recently, he was a resident of Pemberton, N.J.
He worked as Chief Engineer for Sheraton Bucks County. He began his career at Sheraton in 2008. While he left briefly to pursue other opportunities, he recently returned to the Sheraton family.
Michael grew up playing baseball through Fairless Hills Athletic Association. His love of the game prompted him to become involved in a local softball league as an adult. He loved being a part of the Shabooms softball team with his friends. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed fishing with his son, Edison.
Michael is survived by his wife, Kerri (Fanelle) Billig and their sons, Edison Michael and Oliver James, his parents, Charles and Cheryl Billig, sister, Chrystal Billig Miller (Ronald), nephews, Cooper Miller, Marco Fanelle, and Arthur Fredhoff, as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Doris Smith, and Robert and Margaret Billig.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up to assist his wife and children with healthcare expenses during this time: gofundme.com/f/billig-family-respite
