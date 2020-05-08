Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Daily
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Daily

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Daily Obituary
Michael Daily of Bensalem passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence. He was 57.

Michael is survived by his children, Tyler, Brandon, and Michael Daily Jr.; his parents, William and Catherine (Josepayt) Daily; his siblings, John (Diane) and William Daley Jr., and Denise Furey (Chris); and his two grandsons, Tyler Jr. and Claeb Daily.

Services and interment are private.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -