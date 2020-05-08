|
|
Michael Daily of Bensalem passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence. He was 57.
Michael is survived by his children, Tyler, Brandon, and Michael Daily Jr.; his parents, William and Catherine (Josepayt) Daily; his siblings, John (Diane) and William Daley Jr., and Denise Furey (Chris); and his two grandsons, Tyler Jr. and Claeb Daily.
Services and interment are private.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2020