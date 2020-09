Michael Dardes died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Attleboro Senior Assisted Living in Langhorne. He was 91.Prior to moving to Attleboro, Michael was a resident of Yardley for 46 years.He was the loving husband of Flavia, and father to Paul (Carol) of Harleysville, Pa., Dianne (Stephen) of Seattle, Wash., Susan (David) of Lahaska, and John (Nicole) of Yardley.Born in Pittston, Pa., Mike was the third son of Paul and Antoinette Dardes, who emigrated from Italy in the early 20th century.Upon graduating from Pittston High School and the University of Scranton, Mike completed Officer Candidate School at the U.S. Naval Base in Panama City, Fla. While attending OCS, Mike met the love of his life, Flavia. After being married and leaving the Navy, Mike and Flavia moved to Easton, Pa., where Mike began a sales career with E. R. Squibb and Sons, and they began raising a family. Mike and Flavia moved to Yardley in 1968.In 1989 Mike retired from Squibb after 34 years. He then focused his energies on his passions: sports, reading, traveling, and best of all, spending time with his grandchildren.Mike will always be remembered for his honesty, sense of humor, storytelling, and his unwavering love for his family.He was preceded in death by his wife, Flavia, his brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Marie, sister-in-law, Rose Mary, and nephew, Kenneth.He is survived by his brother and best friend, Nicholas. He will be greatly missed by his family, especially his favorite people: granddaughters, Katy, Becky, and Alexa, and grandsons, Austin and Miles. He will also will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Attleboro, especially Dad's aid Odwoa, Maggie, Adelle, Al and Dave, all of whom took wonderful care of him for the last few years.Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 South Delaware Ave. (River Road), Yardley. His funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Rd., Yardley, followed by a graveside service at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, at 11am.Please note: due to Covid 19 restrictions, Woodside Presbyterian Church will only be able to accommodate a limited number of mourners. However, all are welcome at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 11 a.m. The family apologizes for this inconvenience and is grateful for all your blessings.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michaels honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , to the Shriners Hospital for Children , or Woodside Presbyterian Church.FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,Yardley