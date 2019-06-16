|
Michael E. Kukowski of Newtown passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was 76.
He was born March 22, 1943 in Passaic, N.J. to Matthew and Irene (Mackowicz) Kukowski, and lived in Wallington and Little Ferry, N.J. until moving to Newtown in 1979.
Michael graduated from Wallington High School, Class of 1960. Following graduation, he attended Allegheny College on a football scholarship, where an injury in his junior year ended his football dreams. Instead, Michael made a career in sales and distribution of chemicals used in the printing ink industry until his retirement in 2014.
In his free time, he enjoyed watching football (he was a huge N.Y. Giants fan), bowling, gardening, boating, coaching softball, camping with the Boy Scouts, reading science fiction books, and drinking a cappuccino with a good cigar. Michael was happiest with either his hands in the soil or his feet in the sand while singing along to the music of the 1950s.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his eldest son, Steven Michael.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jacklyn (BIllups) Kukowski; son, Scott Kukowski of Newtown; daughter, Kara and her husband, Jeremy Tucker, of Mifflinburg, Pa.; and three grandsons, Landon, Liam, and Lincoln Tucker, also of Mifflinburg.
A service of remembrance and celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 29, at The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 1700 Makefield Rd., Yardley, PA 19067, where the visitation will start at 10:30 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m. and a luncheon to conclude.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 16, 2019