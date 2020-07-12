Michael F. Perfidio of Bensalem passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Vitas at Nazareth Hospital. He was 53.Born in Philadelphia, Mike was a lifelong resident. He worked as a steamfitter with UA Local#420 for more than 25 years.Mike enjoyed deep sea fishing and spending time with family. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 26 years, Tracy L. (Waldbeiser). He also is survived by his three loving children, Michael, Jessica, and Morgan Perfidio. He was the loving son of Joseph F. Perfidio, and the brother of Theresa Friedrich (Thomas) and Joseph (Gail), Leo, and Robert Perfidio (Cheryl); and also is survivied by several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa R. (Sweeney).Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem