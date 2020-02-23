|
|
Michael G. Babij of Bensalem died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home. He was 65.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Mike was a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. He grew up in the Apple Tree section of Levittown, living only two streets away from his future wife.
Mike worked as a machinist for much of his life, raised his own family in Bristol, and spent the past few years living with his wife in Bensalem. He enjoyed great music, classic cars, watching baseball, and drumming. In his younger days, Mike was the drummer for Medusa and Clearcut, two bands formed by close friends. Mike will be missed by many.
He was the caring and supportive father of Michael J., Julia M. and Donna Jean Babij (Troy). He was the loving son of Joseph D. Babij, beloved brother of Joseph M. Babij (Patricia), Mary T. Paskanik (Michael) and Barbara L. Drejerwski (Joseph), and fun uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Mary L. (Kippycash), and his best friend and wife of 43 years, Donna A. (Drejerwski).
He will always be remembered for the positive effect he had on people. He loved to laugh, talk to people, and have fun. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a joke, one-liner, or a story. Family and friends will hold fond memories of the backyard parties Mike and his wife, Donna, hosted at the house in Bristol. Mike will also be remembered for his ability to listen and his willingness to help others.
In August 2010, after five years of living with emphysema and carrying around an oxygen tank, he was the recipient of a successful double lung transplant. Mike always felt, both before and after the transplant, that there were people he could help and who could learn from his story. He fulfilled this, in part, by participating in organ donor awareness walks, speaking about his experience at different events, and working part-time as a certified peer specialist for Family Service Association of Bucks County after his transplant. While his passing will always be considered "too soon," family and friends will forever be fortunate to have had him for nearly ten years after transplant and that he had the opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, and share his story.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020