James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Michael Callahan
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Saint John the Evangelist Church
752 Big Oak Road
Lower Makefield, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint John the Evangelist Church
752 Big Oak Road
Lower Makefield, IL
Michael G. Callahan Sr.


1955 - 2019
Michael G. Callahan Sr. Obituary
Michael G. "Bear" Callahan Sr. died at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the age of 63.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Helen (McDevitt) and Thomas J. Callahan Jr., he had been a lifetime Falls Township resident and a 1974 graduate of Pennsbury High School.

Until his retirement in 2011, Michael was an IT Supervisor at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J. for 25 years.

He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved going to the Jersey Shore, especially to Atlantic City and Sea Isle City.

He was proud of his Irish heritiage.

Michael was the loving father of Michael G. Callahan Jr. (Diana) and Meredith C. Brown (Andrew), and grandfather of Morgan, Drew, Michael III and Maxwell, who were the loves of his life. He was the brother of Thomas J. III (Marie) and Kevin (Denise), and will also be sadly missed by his best friend, Colleen Feldmann (Rich), several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and many close friends.

A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Dotan, Dr. Petrov and the entire medical team at Fox Chase Cancer Center for their dedication in helping fight this disease and for their compassion through this fight with us. A special thanks to Michael's home care nurse, Jenna, and to Chandler Hall Hospice for their care and compassion.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends may also call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Saint John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Road, Lower Makefield, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael's name may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 17, 2019
