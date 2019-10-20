|
|
Michael G. Jonovich of Warminster, Pa. passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, at his home on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was 58.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mike was a graduate of Ridge High School, Class of 1979, in Basking Ridge, N.J. and attended North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C.
From an early age, Mike was an avid sports fan. In high school, he lettered in three sports – Soccer, Basketball and Baseball – which sparked his lifelong love of sports. Mike was very active in the Council Rock United Soccer Association (CRUSA) as a longtime coach and board member, recently serving as President. He was happiest when following the athletic activities of his three children and could not be prouder of their many accomplishments.
Mike is survived by three children that he adored, Kevin, Jennica and Brian of Wycombe, Pa. He is also survived by his loving parents, George and Sylvia (Poniatowski), formerly of Basking Ridge, now residing in New Providence, N.J. He is further survived by his brother, Tom Jonovich and his wife, Kathleen, of New Providence; his sisters, Debbie Ostrowski and her husband, Ron, of Basking Ridge, N.J. and Teri Karole and her husband, Steven, of Spring Lake Heights, N.J., along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike will be remembered as a kind soul with a sharp mind for any and all sports statistics and the founder of the "Jono Cup," where he tracked the success of family members as they selected the winners of college football games among their various alma maters.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Yardley Country Club, 1010 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. Reverend Bethany Devos, Co-Pastor of the North & Southampton Reformed Church, will officiate. Friends and family will also be welcomed to share memories of Mike at the service. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to CRUSA, Mike Jonovich Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 839, Richboro, PA 18954.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville, Pa.
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 20, 2019