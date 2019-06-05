|
|
Michael H. Treston Sr. passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home in Langhorne. He was 85.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Treston had resided in Levittown for 30 years, then relocated to Reading for 19 years, and then moved to Langhorne where he has resided for the past 19 years. He was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Mr. Treston was a 1948 graduate of Saint Joan of Arc Parish School, 1952 graduate of Northeast Catholic High School, and a 1956 graduate of Saint Joseph University.
He enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels, doing ceramics, going to Craft Shows and reading. He also enjoyed Sudoku and crossword puzzles and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
Mr. Treston was a Scout Leader with Troops 124 and 125 in Levittown, coached for the Levittown Western Little League and enjoyed bowling.
Until his retirement in 1998, Mr. Treston was employed with Exide Corporation for 39 years, working at both the Reading and Philadelphia locations.
Beloved husband of 64 years to Marjorie J. (Richardson), Mr. Treston was the loving father of Michael H. Jr. (Debra R.); devoted grandfather of Jessica Johnson (Bryan) and David M. Treston (Alison); and proud great-grandfather of Caitlin and Hannah Johnson and Elliott Treston. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Ilse Richardson; sister-in-law, Joan Richardson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Sandra R. (Strandberg) Treston, and brother-in-law, John C. Richardson.
Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. There will be no calling hours prior to mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of the Universe Church at the above address or to the Hospice of donor's choice.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 5, 2019