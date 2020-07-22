Michael J. Dacey of Newtown, Pa. died peacefully and surrounded by the love of his wife and family on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was 66.Michael was the loving and devoted husband of Kathleen M. "Kathie" O'Donnell Dacey, his high school sweetheart, with whom he had shared 39 years of marriage.Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late James and Elizabeth McGinley Dacey.Michael, better known to many simply as "Mike," graduated from Bishop Egan High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in History from Millersville University. He led a long career in sales, working most recently for Trico Aerial Lifts until his retirement.Together with his wife and family, Mike loved to travel, especially countless trips to Ireland and their summer home in Sea Isle City, N.J. Mike was an avid fisherman and could often be found casting a line in the early morning hours off the 8th Street Pier in Avalon, his favorite way to start a summer day.Mike was at his happiest when surrounded by family and friends. He was a true storyteller and was even known to "hold court." His preferred topic was Philly sports and he was ecstatic to have finally witnessed an Eagles Super Bowl Championship. Some of his other favorite topics were politics, history, movies and current events.Mike had a passion for mentoring and supporting young people, especially in the area of basketball. He was well known as Assistant Head Coach for Truman High School, where he was a role model for athletes on and off the court. He also enjoyed attending many local basketball games and will be dearly missed by the many lives he's touched.In addition to his wife, Michael leaves behind his children, Andrew Dacey and his wife, Marissa, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Shane Dacey of Newtown; his adoring grandson, Liam Michael Dacey; his siblings, James Dacey (Janette) of Doylestown, Steve Dacey (Cindy) of Langhorne, Jack Dacey (Judy) of Morrisville, Denise Dacey of Langhorne, Nance Dunn (Mike) of Ashbourne, Va., and Beth Dacey of Langhorne, Pa.; and 26 nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Friday, July 24, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will be private.