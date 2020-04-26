Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Michael Devlin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Devlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Devlin Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Devlin Sr. Obituary
Michael J. Devlin Sr. passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, with his children by his side. He was 65.

Mike was a lifelong resident of Levittown. He greatly enjoyed watching the Philadelphia sports teams with his family and friends, and often added more excitement by "placing a few bucks" on the games.

He made a career as a truck driver, and over the years, Mike worked for a few different companies.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Florence (Wisniewski) Devlin; and a brother, Mark.

He was the loving father of Michael J. Devlin Jr. (Carolann) and Christine Gail Devlin-Settle (Johnny); the devoted grandfather of Richard, Ryan, Michael III, Madison, Luke, Rees, and Ireland; and the great grandfather of Chase and Jackson. He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Paul (Barb), Patrick (Deirdre), and Kathleen Becht (Michael), with whom he lovingly enjoyed busting each others stones! Mike was the dear brother-in-law of Fran; and uncle of Maureen, Kate, Michael, Allison, and Timothy. He leaves behind a few great nieces and nephews; and his one true love, Gail Ann.

Services will be held privately at this time. A memorial service will be held in the near future, please check back for updates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be sent to fundthefuneral.com/michael-j-devlin-sr

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfunerahome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -