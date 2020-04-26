|
|
Michael J. Devlin Sr. passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, with his children by his side. He was 65.
Mike was a lifelong resident of Levittown. He greatly enjoyed watching the Philadelphia sports teams with his family and friends, and often added more excitement by "placing a few bucks" on the games.
He made a career as a truck driver, and over the years, Mike worked for a few different companies.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Florence (Wisniewski) Devlin; and a brother, Mark.
He was the loving father of Michael J. Devlin Jr. (Carolann) and Christine Gail Devlin-Settle (Johnny); the devoted grandfather of Richard, Ryan, Michael III, Madison, Luke, Rees, and Ireland; and the great grandfather of Chase and Jackson. He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Paul (Barb), Patrick (Deirdre), and Kathleen Becht (Michael), with whom he lovingly enjoyed busting each others stones! Mike was the dear brother-in-law of Fran; and uncle of Maureen, Kate, Michael, Allison, and Timothy. He leaves behind a few great nieces and nephews; and his one true love, Gail Ann.
Services will be held privately at this time. A memorial service will be held in the near future, please check back for updates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be sent to fundthefuneral.com/michael-j-devlin-sr
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfunerahome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020