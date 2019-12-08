|
|
Michael J. Graham, "Big Mike," of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with his loving family at his side. He was 79.
Born in Philadelphia, Mike was a lifelong resident of Bensalem. Prior to his retirement, he was a self employed truck driver working with Evans Transportation for over 40 years.
Mike enjoyed antique cars, fishing, country music and spending time with his family. He always enjoyed the company of family and friends, whether it was telling them one of his many stories or playing with his grandchildren. Mike loved making others laugh.
Son of the late Michael J. Graham Sr. and Laura Grace (Foley), he will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 51 years, Reva G. (Farley), and his four loving daughters, Jalaynna Graham (Rick Kern), Theresa DeGuiseppe (Sean Kerwick), Marsha Terry (Adam) and Bethann Buckland (John). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Brittney, Deanna, Christopher, Edward, Aschlie, Cody, Kevin, Alexa, Erin, Olivia, and Ryan, and seven great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019