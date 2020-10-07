Michael J. Hardiman, of Southampton, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Michael was born in Philadelphia to Mary nee Dobra and Joseph Hardiman.He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sally nee Dougherty; son, Mike; granddaughter, Ellie; sister, Pamela Greenfield and brother, Joseph. Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Maryanne in 2016.Michael grew up in Frankford and attended North Catholic High School. He served in the Air Force in the early 1950s. Following service he was employed by Philadelphia Gear Corporation until his retirement in 1998. During his tenure at Philly Gear he travelled the world with his favorite locations being Japan, Ireland, the UK, Mexico and Russia. He enjoyed learning about different cultures and their cuisine. Closer to home our family and large extended family have many fond memories of summer vacations spent in Sea Isle City, NJ. Michael was a member of the Glenside Branch of the AOH and the OLCG Knights of Columbus.The Hardiman family will receive relatives and friends on Thurs. Oct. 8, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.Interment will be private. Donations in Mike's name may be made to Cross International, 600 SW 3rd Str., Suite 2201, Pompano Beach, FL 33060. Condolences may be sent to Mike's family by visiting the website below.McGhee Funeral Home