1/
Michael J. Hardiman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Hardiman, of Southampton, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Michael was born in Philadelphia to Mary nee Dobra and Joseph Hardiman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sally nee Dougherty; son, Mike; granddaughter, Ellie; sister, Pamela Greenfield and brother, Joseph. Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Maryanne in 2016.

Michael grew up in Frankford and attended North Catholic High School. He served in the Air Force in the early 1950s. Following service he was employed by Philadelphia Gear Corporation until his retirement in 1998. During his tenure at Philly Gear he travelled the world with his favorite locations being Japan, Ireland, the UK, Mexico and Russia. He enjoyed learning about different cultures and their cuisine. Closer to home our family and large extended family have many fond memories of summer vacations spent in Sea Isle City, NJ. Michael was a member of the Glenside Branch of the AOH and the OLCG Knights of Columbus.

The Hardiman family will receive relatives and friends on Thurs. Oct. 8, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

Interment will be private. Donations in Mike's name may be made to Cross International, 600 SW 3rd Str., Suite 2201, Pompano Beach, FL 33060. Condolences may be sent to Mike's family by visiting the website below.

McGhee Funeral Home

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGhee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved