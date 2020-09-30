1/1
Michael J. Hydock
Michael J. "Kiki" Hydock of Lake Hauto, Pa., formerly of Morrisville for 30 years, peacefully passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was 92.

He was the husband of Julia (Chernega) Hydock. They celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary in August of this year.

Born in Coaldale, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Polifka) Hydock. He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean War as a medic. Mike was employed by U.S. Steel Pipe Mill Corporation in Fairless Hills for 32 years until retiring. He was a graduate of Coaldale High School, Class of 1947.

He was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Lansford, where he was a member of the pierogi crew. He also was a member of the Coaldale VFW. Mike enjoyed bowling while working at U.S. Steel, and then enjoyed fishing after retiring at Lake Hauto. He played semi pro football in Coaldale and was an avid Penn State football fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Michael A. and his wife, Crispin, of Wilkesboro, N.C. and John and his wife, Deborah, of Levittown, Pa.; his daughter, Sandra Hydock of Chalfont, Pa.; and grandchildren, Kennon A. Hydock and Cayleigh Cooney. 

His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 E. Bertsch St., Lansford, Pa., with Rev Dr. Vasyl Chepelskyy officiating. A military graveside service will be held in Sky View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. Visitors may pay their respects from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service Wednesday morning, at the church. All visitors are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. 

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in his name to the Church, c/o the funeral home. 

Online condolences can be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

The Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home,

Lansford, Pa.

www.blazoskyfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Byzantine Catholic Church
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Byzantine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home
340 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
(570) 645-9700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
