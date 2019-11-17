|
|
Michael J. "Jabbo" Jablanofsky of Feasterville, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at home. He was 54.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a lifelong resident of Feasterville.
He was the beloved son of Charles C. Jablanofsky Sr. and the late Veronica E. (Bernhauser) Jablanofsky, and brother of the late David J. Jablanofsky.
He will be lovingly missed by his siblings, Linda Musselman (Larry), Charles C. Jablanofsky (Deb), Steven Jablanofsky (Gina), and Deb Kinney (JR), along with his aunt, Connie Simpkins (James), and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He went to Assumption B.V.M. in Feasterville and graduated from Neshaminy High School in Langhorne. He worked as a sub contractor for various companies.
He loved to hike, camp, fish and search for any unique rocks that he could put in his garden. He was a true Philadelphia Eagles fan. His favorite band was Lynyrd Skynyrd. He would test boundaries quite a few times, and he always said, "If I die, just remember I died doing what I loved to do."
Through his tough exterior, he was a teddy bear at heart. He considered his abundance of friends his extended family. Now he is with his Mom and his brother, Dave, who I am sure embraced him with open arms.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at James O. Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Mike's name may be made to the at .
