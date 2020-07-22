Michael J. Usher passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, July 18, 2020.



Born in Scotland, Michael was employed by ICI, eventually moving to the U.S. and continuing his career in the chemical industry.



He was an avid low handicap golfer and enjoyed helping other golfers improve their swing. Friends will always remember him for his sense of humor and storytelling.



He is survived by his wife, Connie, six children and four grandchildren.



He was dearly loved by his family and will forever be missed.



The family would like everyone to join them in a tribute to Michael's life at a future date when it is safe for all to gather.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store