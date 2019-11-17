|
|
Michael Joseph Fisher of Yardley, Pa. died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his home. He was 36.
Michael will be forever missed by his mother, Ruthann Fisher; his sister, Lauren Pinca (Joe); his nephew, Nicholas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Fisher, who loved him with his entire heart.
Michael brought tremendous joy to his family. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile and fighting spirit He was loved by so many wonderful people.
Heartfelt thanks to the Hospice team at Jefferson Home Health, especially his favorite nurse, Julie, and his caregivers from Shared Support, especially Narvalynne and Jessica.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 17, 2019