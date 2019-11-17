Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Joseph Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Joseph Fisher Obituary
Michael Joseph Fisher of Yardley, Pa. died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his home. He was 36.

Michael will be forever missed by his mother, Ruthann Fisher; his sister, Lauren Pinca (Joe); his nephew, Nicholas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Fisher, who loved him with his entire heart.

Michael brought tremendous joy to his family. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile and fighting spirit He was loved by so many wonderful people.

Heartfelt thanks to the Hospice team at Jefferson Home Health, especially his favorite nurse, Julie, and his caregivers from Shared Support, especially Narvalynne and Jessica.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -