|
|
Michael J. McCartney of Vero Beach, Fla., born Aug. 1, 1936, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Doris, their children and grandchildren. He was a family man who taught his children by example.
Michael served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a graduate of Inter-American University of Puerto Rico.
Michael will be laid to rest at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at the funeral home's web site below.
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory,
Vero Beach, Fla.
www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019