1/
Michael Joseph McIntosh
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Joseph McIntosh
Michael Joseph McIntosh of Fairless Hills, PA, formerly of Ewing, NJ, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, PA. Mike was born on September 13, 1942, in Philadelphia, PA. Mike was the oldest of five children born to Maurice J. and Margaret A. McIntosh.
Mike grew up in Ewing, and graduated from Ewing High School in 1960. Mike entered the US Navy after the Berlin Wall was built. He received both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. After many years of service, he retired from New Jersey Transit.
Over the years, he was a competitor and sports enthusiast; he played baseball, ice hockey, and golf. He also loved photography, computers, and the guitar. He played in several local bands in the area.
The real love of his life was Barbara Wargo McIntosh, whom he married on April 15, 1967. Mike was predeceased by his parents, his wife Barbara in 2014, and his sister, Margaret Ann Lockyear in 2019.
Surviving Mike are his children, Andrea (John) Bonasera, of Yardley, PA, Matthew (Robin) McIntosh, of Westampton, NJ, Suzanne (Kenzie Fabre) McIntosh of Fairless Hills, PA, and Maryann (Thomas) Semmens of Falls Twp. PA., numerous loving and adored grandchildren, a brother, Daniel (Miriam) McIntosh, and sisters Mary Jane (Michael) Chipowsky, and Marilyn (Richard Warren) Ciocian. He also leaves many nieces, nephew, cousins, extended family members, countless friends, bandmates, and golf partners.
Due to the current pandemic situation, final arrangements are private for immediate family only. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hamilton, NJ.
Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Apple Funeral Home
2560 Pennington Road
Pennington, NJ 08534-3206
(609) 737-1498
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Apple Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved