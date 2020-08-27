1/1
Michael McAnally
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael McAnally of Warminster, formerly a lifetime resident Upper Southampton, Pa., died on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. Michael was 61.

Born in Philadelphia he was the son of Charles R. and the late Elaine (Murphy) McAnally.

Michael was the husband of Jodie (Perri) McAnally.

In addition to his wife Jodie and his Father Charles, Michael is survived by his two brothers Patrick (Celeste), and Mark McAnally (Mary Jo). He is also survived by Jodie's children Paige and Sean Meyer.

Michael's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday August 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Southampton, Pa. Internment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. The family will receive friends at church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Masks and social distancing will be required.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved