Michael McAnally of Warminster, formerly a lifetime resident Upper Southampton, Pa., died on Saturday August 22, 2020 at Doylestown Hospital. Michael was 61.Born in Philadelphia he was the son of Charles R. and the late Elaine (Murphy) McAnally.Michael was the husband of Jodie (Perri) McAnally.In addition to his wife Jodie and his Father Charles, Michael is survived by his two brothers Patrick (Celeste), and Mark McAnally (Mary Jo). He is also survived by Jodie's children Paige and Sean Meyer.Michael's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday August 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Southampton, Pa. Internment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. The family will receive friends at church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Masks and social distancing will be required.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.