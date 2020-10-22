Michael N. Babick of Yardley passed away Monday, Oct. 20, 2020, surrounded by the comfort of his wife of 63 years, Marian, his daughter, Susan and son, Michael. He was 87.Mike, as he was known by family and friends, was a true Philly guy - born and raised in Fishtown, a graduate of Northeast High School and later St. Joseph's University. He subsequently served his country, achieving the rank of Sergeant in the U.S. Army Infantry.In his early years Mike enjoyed bowling, golf and even took flying lessons. Later in life, he developed a passion for bridge and became an accomplished player, nearly attaining the level of Life Master. He and Marian traveled extensively around the world with their friends Pat and Jack, hiking glaciers in Alaska and cuddling koalas in Australia. Mike took pleasure in watching the movies from Hollywood's golden age, a passion he passed on to and often shared with his children.In addition to his wife and children, Mike is survived by two nieces, Joanne and Nina, and a grand-dog, Harvey.He was preceded in death by two brothers, Alex and Fred, and three sisters, Nina, Anne and Cass.Services will be held in private.Donations in Mike's name may be made to: Team Chappy Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) foundation established to fight childhood cancer, 459 Knollbrook Dr., Langhorne, PA 19047.FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,Yardley