J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
Michael O'Donnell Obituary
Michael Ginger O'Donnell of Fallsington, Pa. passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Langhorne, Pa. He was 83.

Born in Derry, Pa., he was a longtime resident of Fallsington.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an Instrumentation Technician with Rohm and Haas and U.S. Steel Corporation. Mr. O'Donnell was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Son of the late John A. and Catherine (Gamble) O'Donnell, he is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Evelyn M. (Smith) O'Donnell, a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth P. and Lisa O'Donnell, a daughter, Sharon O. Topley, his grandchildren, Dennis P. and Evan J. O'Donnell, and Michael G., Daniel C. and Thomas Topley, a brother-in-law and his wife, Charles P. and Linda Smith, a sister, Anne Hall, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services at All Saints Episcopal Church, Fallsington, and interment with military honors in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa., will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 212 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ  08015, www.deborahfoundation.org/donate.

J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,

Morrisville

www.hooperfuneralchapel.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 12, 2020
