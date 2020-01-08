Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Michael P. Ingham


1965 - 2019
Michael P. Ingham Obituary
Michael P. Ingham of Delaware Township, N.J. died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Hospice Pavilion of Chandler Hall in Newtown, Pa. The cause was brain cancer. He was 54.

Born Oct. 10, 1965 to Ray W. Ingham and Mary E. (McConnell) Ingham in Abington, Pa., he was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Willingboro, N.J. and attended Glassboro State College (now Rowan University).

Ingham worked for many years as a theatrical carpenter, designer and technical director, including at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Conn. From 1998 until recently he was employed by Rago Arts and Auctions in Lambertville, N.J., where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

He is survived by his civil union partner, William S. Hemmig of Upper Makefield Township, his mother, his sister, Johanna M. Ingham, and his nephew, Bryan M. Ingham, all of Berlin, N.J., as well as a half- sister, Leslie Schwartz, aunts, Diane Hayes and Susan Parker, and several cousins.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Glioblastoma Foundation, glioblastomafoundation.org.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 8, 2020
