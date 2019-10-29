|
Michael S. Dugan Jr. passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Temple University Hospital. Michael was the honored recipient of a successful heart transplant, but after numerous unforeseen complications he lost his extremely valiant fight. He was 57.
Born in Bristol, he was a lifelong resident. Michael was a graduate of Delhaas High School, Class of 1980, and was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He retired after 15 years as a truck driver for Service Tire and Truck Center.
Michael was an avid and excellent golfer, flew RC planes, and belonged to several dart teams. His favorite place was at the grill, being the energetic host of large backyard BBQs and family gatherings, but his biggest passion was spending time with his grandson.
Son of the late Sylvia Tisone Dugan, he is survived by his wife, Anne (Carson) Dugan, his children, Michael Anthony Dugan and Breanne Dugan, and his beloved grandson, Austin Hacker. He is also survived by his father, Michael S. Dugan Sr.; his sister, Melissa Dugan; his brother, Mark Dugan (Denise); his uncle/brother, Richard Tisone (Patti); and his nieces and nephews, Taylor Dugan and Ross Dugan, Max Dryjowicz and Cam Dryjowicz, Richie Tisone and Angela Godfrey, and Alyssa Tisone.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday morning, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Michael's family would be happy to have donations made in his honor to those who helped him continue being the fighter he was up until the end: Temple University Hospital. Checks can be made payable to Temple University Hospital and should include the memorial name in the memo line of the check. Checks can be mailed to Temple University Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182-7651 or online at: giving.temple.edu/givetotemplehealth.
